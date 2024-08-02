Canada seeks bids for next mRNA pandemic vaccine as mRNA platform becomes the new normal

Filed under drugs and pharmaceutical products, the Public Health Agency of Canada is seeking input for Canada’s pandemic influenza vaccine (PIV) readiness and supply strategy

The description reads:

To inform the development of the next phase of pandemic readiness requirements, Canada is seeking input from suppliers who may have an interest in bidding on potential future Pandemic Influenza Vaccine (PIV) Readiness and Supply contract(s) to address Canada’s short-term and/or long-term PIV readiness and supply needs.

This comes as the government of Canada, namely Health Canada, begins to ramp up seasonal flu messaging – recommending either a quadrivalent (a 4-in-1) or a trivalent (3-in-1) vaccine for those aged six months and up, calling them "clinically safe, and effective."

As the government also ramps up pandemic potential around "outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza," they say that "seasonal influenza vaccines do not provide protection against infection with influenza A (the H5N1) viruses" but promote them anyway, citing the non-evidence-based stance that they "may reduce the risk of seasonal human and influenza A (H5N1) virus co-infection," and "possible viral reassortment leading to a human-transmissible virus with pandemic potential."

Showcasing the unscientific conduct of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), they say in their full statement recommending influenza vaccines for children that "there are currently no data on the effects of long-term or repeated administration of Adj (adjuvanted) influenza vaccines in children."

That sentence pertains to the Fluad Pediatric IIV3-Adj, an adjuvanted trivalent inactivated influenza vaccine. Still, no longer-term safety data or studies looking into the repeated administration of the current childhood vaccine schedule exist.

Under the inactivated quadrivalent vaccine (IIV4-SD) section it reads, “One (1) study assessed the efficacy of IIV4-SD in children 3 to 8 years of age,” and it was “estimated to be 59%, in comparison to children who received hepatitis A vaccine.”

It’s important to highlight here that a true saline placebo was used, but rather standard vaccine safety testing where a new vaccine is tested against an existing vaccine, to extrapolate population-level safety and efficacy, for a product that is 59% likely to change the results of a blood test that may lead to a protective immune response. This leaves recipients still gambling with natural infection potential and the inherent reactions possible from both natural infection and vaccination.

This comes as news that the World Health Organization launched a new initiative to advance mRNA vaccine development against human avian influenza (H5N1), in order to “accelerate the development and accessibility of human avian influenza (H5N1) messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine candidates for manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries.” Utilizing the “Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) mRNA Technology Transfer Programme,” implemented in July 2021, the WHO says it’s a “vital part of… efforts to improve the availability, access, and use of mRNA vaccines for better vaccine equity globally.”

Here in Canada, the CBC state broadcaster has already noted that bird flu candidates exist - such as the GlaxoSmithKline facility in Quebec which “produces seasonal flu shots each year, and one of its subsidiaries also developed one of the country's two authorized H5N1 shots” that are “approved for use in children six months of age and older.”

The future of modified RNA is certain, as government-funded initiatives accelerate their development such as the brand new Moderna mRNA manufacturing facility in Ontario, which the feds handed 200 million dollars of taxpayer funds to build.

This funding was expanded in 2022 as “a long-term agreement with Moderna for the domestic production of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines in Canada,” with the government of Canada.

Another Moderna manufacturing facility in Quebec was “made possible in part by funding from the Government of Quebec.”

Additionally, the American pharmaceutical giant, which had never brought a vaccine to market before their Spikevax COVID-19 mRNA shots in 2020, will receive $176 million in federal funds from the United States government to develop a mRNA-based vaccine against bird flu.