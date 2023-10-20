Canada set for another nationwide protest against the sexualization of kids in schools on Saturday

E-transfer (Canada):

On Saturday, Canada can expect to witness a repeat of last month's “1 Million March 4 Children”, which will take place in at least 52 cities across the country.

The 2nd 1 Million March 4 Children is still on for many locations this Saturday.

On September 20, this powerful family-friendly movement brought together a diverse group of parents from all faiths and backgrounds who are united in their concerns about issues such as gender confusion, sex activism, and sexually explicit books being taught in schools.

A key catalyst that brought parents together for this cause is the controversial Sexual Orientation and Gender Ideology (SOGI) programs that are becoming normalized across the country. These programs encourage educators to promote gender ideology and incorporate sexually explicit “learning resources” to make schools more “SOGI inclusive.”

Although Hands Off Our Kids, a Muslim parent-led organization that played a visionary role in the first march, cited conflicts in the Middle East as a reason for scaling back some of the march locations, a grassroots coalition organizers are still leading tomorrow's demonstrations.

Mahmoud Mourra, a founder of the 1 Million March 4 Children and a key organizer for tomorrow's march in Calgary, expressed that while the Israel-Hamas war is of special interest to him as being born Palestine, it remains important for parents from all backgrounds in Canada to unite on this issue.

“I feel bad for every innocent souls that are dying there. I don’t care if they’re Christian, Jewish, Muslim, atheist, doesn’t matter who you are for every innocent people who is getting killed, this is absolutely unacceptable, this not right. But this doesn’t retain or detain me from standing for my kids. My kids are Canadian,” Mourra emphasized.

Mourra, who is also a father of five, joined Amrit Birring, the leader of the Freedom Party of BC, in an interview with Rebel News to discuss why the 1 Million March 4 Children is so important and why he will be leading Surrey, BC's demonstration for the second time tomorrow.

Surrey's first march drew thousands of demonstrators and a small group of sex activists who responded to calls from woke unions to “take up the space” of the parental rights marchers in the form of a counter-protest.

“We don’t really care about them. We don’t try to do any intel about what they are doing because it doesn’t matter to us” said Birring. “We are nice enough, we don’t care to have confrontation, but with our numbers, they’re the ones that should be intimidated.”

For more details on tomorrow's battle for parental rights, you can click on the full video report above.

