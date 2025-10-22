Canada spends like a health-care superpower — but waits like a third-world country

Canada’s universal health-care system is the national religion — but the latest Fraser Institute report makes it clear that faith isn’t healing the patient.

According to Comparing Performance of Universal Health Care Countries, 2025 by researcher Mackenzie Moir, Canada ranks third-highest for spending among 31 developed nations with universal systems. Yet for all that money, Canadians are getting bargain-bin results.

The study found Canada near the bottom on nearly every key measure of care and access:

27th of 30 for doctors per capita

25th of 30 for hospital beds

27th of 31 for MRI machines

28th of 31 for CT scanners

And if you’re sick? Don’t hold your breath.

Only 22% of Canadians can get a same- or next-day appointment — dead last among comparable countries.

65% wait over a month to see a specialist.

58% wait two months or more for surgery — the worst record in the developed world.

Despite paying premium prices for “free” healthcare, Canadians are stuck with some of the longest wait times and shortest supplies of medical resources anywhere in the OECD.

As the report bluntly concludes:

“There is an imbalance between what Canadians get in exchange for the money they spend on their health-care system.”

Translation: we’re shelling out for a gold-plated system and getting tin.

Perhaps instead of another round of federal photo ops and funding promises, Ottawa should finally acknowledge the obvious — our bloated, bureaucratic system is in need of reform. And no amount of money can fix a system that refuses to change.