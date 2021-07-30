Canada tries to force family into COVID jail — even though they never entered another country

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 3664 Donors

Even though Canada claims it will be relaxing its COVID jail laws, which forced many healthy and asymptomatic Canadians to be detained in ‘quarantine hotels’ for trying to return to their own country, we will never forget just how inhumane such laws were in the first place.

Today’s report is no exception.

A Canadian couple named Jeremiah and Marta Brown have been left with no hope, and no home for their family, after being turned away at the U.S. border that runs alongside Aldergrove, B.C. They then had their freedom of mobility rights violated by their own country, who told them they needed to quarantine in a COVID hotel, even though they never even entered another country!

You can't make this stuff up.

Jeremiah Brown had a great career opportunity with 21st Century Roofers to manage the building of critical infrastructure in Florida. But those aspirations were crushed by the COVID bureaucracy at the border, leaving the Browns with no choice to retreat and figure out what to do next.

Not only would the new job have been a step in the right direction for the family financially, due to a great wage, but the company that committed to hiring Jeremiah agreed to pay for the family’s living accommodations as well.

The Browns gave notice on their place, and prepared to make the move with employment papers in hand. But they were rejected from entering the U.S, and deemed non-essential travellers, even though the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Canada website states that critical infrastructure support work is considered essential travel.

Perhaps what is worse for the Browns, more than having the work opportunity taken away from them that day, is how horrible their own country treated them after they were refused entry to the U.S.

“I will take the fine before I follow the rules of a tyrannical government,” Jeremiah stated, after his family was detained and told they must quarantine in a COVID hotel at their own expense for three days and then for 11 more days at a home they no longer had. The Browns were left with no choice but to drive across Canada to stay with relatives, while they try to get back on their feet.

Watch the full report on what happened to this family, including hearing what the commendable RCMP officer who refused to fine the Browns had to say.

We are thankful that the Browns were not slapped with thousands of dollars in tyrannical fines, but we are still helping over 2,000 Canadians fight the ones they did get. If you’d like to help us continue to provide free legal counsel to Canadians who need help to fight such unconstitutional mandates, please donate what you can to our civil liberties charity, in partnership with the Democracy Fund, at FightTheFines.com.