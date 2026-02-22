Canada–U.S. tensions continue to deepen amid rising negative sentiment toward the United States

A recent article says nearly half of Canadians view the United States as a greater threat to global peace than Russia, reflecting a sharp deterioration in public perception.

The survey results suggest that negative sentiment toward the U.S. has been building for some time and played a role in shaping recent Canadian elections.

Americans remain largely positive about Canada, but the reverse is not true. Many Canadians consume a constant stream of media portraying the United States in a negative light, reinforcing perceptions of mismanagement, extremism and economic hostility.

Trade disputes and tariff conflicts have also contributed to the growing negative sentiments.

Despite these tensions, the U.S. continues to play a critical role in Canada’s security and economy, providing intervention in emergencies and maintaining close trade ties.

Efforts by Mark Carney to transition the economy away from U.S.-tariff impacts toward new opportunities have gained widespread support domestically, but his efforts so far have done more harm than good to the Canada-U.S. relationship.