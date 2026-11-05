Canada's second-happiest big city? Brampton, where more than half the population is foreign-born

A new national poll has crowned Brampton the second-happiest of Canada's 10 largest cities. Brampton is also one of the country’s most heavily immigrant big cities, in a region where crime severity has climbed, unemployment is high, and mortgage delinquencies were the highest in Canada at the end of 2025.

Leger's 2026 Happiness Index scored Brampton at 71.7 out of 100, just behind Montreal at 72.7 and ahead of Toronto at 69.4. Brampton jumped five points from 66.7 in 2025, the biggest year-over-year gain among the 10 largest cities, climbing from fifth place to second. Mississauga, which topped the list last year at 70.3, fell to 68.7 and sixth place.

Leger surveyed 63,710 Canadians aged 18 and older between June 9 and 29 through its LEO online panel. Respondents rated their happiness from one to 10. Those scores were scaled to an index out of 100. The national average rose to 70.5 from 68.7 a year earlier.

Nationally, feeling safe and secure was the top driver of community happiness, while the cost of living and financial pressure were major sources of unhappiness. On both counts, Brampton's own numbers tell a different story from its ranking, and the city has experienced a surge in immigration.

According to Statistics Canada's 2021 Census, 343,290 Brampton residents, or 52.9 per cent of the population, were foreign-born immigrants. Another 40,005, or 6.2 per cent, were non-permanent residents. That means nearly six in 10 people in Brampton were not Canadian-born. Only 41.0 per cent were Canadian-born.

Among the 10 largest cities in the Leger ranking, only Mississauga's immigrant share was slightly higher, at 53.2 per cent. Markham and Richmond Hill have higher immigrant shares overall, but they are not on that big-city list. Brampton's top places of birth for immigrants were India, Jamaica and Pakistan.

Crime in the city appears to be increasing. Statistics Canada reports its Crime Severity Index by police service, and Peel Regional Police covers both Brampton and Mississauga, so there is no Brampton-only figure. Peel's CSI rose from 37.38 in 2021 to 59.41 in 2025, a climb of about 59 per cent, according to Statistics Canada figures compiled in public crime reporting.

In 2025, Peel's CSI rose about 4 per cent while Canada's national CSI fell about 5 per cent. Feeling "safe and secure" is Leger's top community happiness factor. Peel residents have been living with a severity index that has been heading the wrong way for years.

The recession indicators are no cheerier. A March 2026 labour market report from the Peel Halton Workforce Development Group put Brampton's three-month moving average unemployment rate at 9.0 per cent in December 2025, with Mississauga at 9.1 per cent and the Toronto CMA at 7.5 per cent.

The share of unemployed people out of work for more than six months had risen to 27.1 per cent, levels the report compared with the aftermath of the 2008 recession and the early COVID period.

Housing pressure is worse. An Ipsos poll for the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, released in January 2026, found 60 per cent of Brampton residents were contemplating leaving within five years because of housing costs, the highest share among GTA municipalities surveyed. Ninety-five per cent said they were concerned about housing affordability.

The Globe and Mail, citing Equifax Canada, has reported that Brampton has led larger Canadian cities in mortgage delinquency, with the rate far above the national average as higher borrowing costs, softer prices and job losses hit homeowners.