Canadian Armed Forces calls terrorist murder of Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent a “hit-and-run incident”
Vincent was hunted down by an ISIS-inspired attacker in 2014. Twelve years later, his own military left the word terrorism out of his memorial.
On October 20, 2014, Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent was deliberately run down in a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu parking lot by Martin Couture-Rouleau. Couture-Rouleau was a radicalized convert whose passport Ottawa had already seized, and he was one of 90 Canadians the RCMP had under watch. Vincent, a 28-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force, died the next day.
During the police chase, Couture-Rouleau called 911 and told the operator he would not surrender, because he might find another soldier to kill. Prime Minister Stephen Harper called him “an ISIL-inspired terrorist.” Two days later, another jihadist killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial and stormed Parliament.
This week, the Canadian Armed Forces and Canada Remembers marked the anniversary by calling Vincent “the victim of a hit-and-run incident.” The Canadian Army’s own X account, meanwhile, said Vincent and Cirillo were killed in “a terrorist attack aimed at the very fabric of our nation.”
The “hit-and-run” wording goes back to a 2014 Royal Canadian Air Force article on Vincent’s funeral, which is still on the National Defence website. Nobody fixed it. Now it has been repeated in a memorial post.
Conservative MP James Bezan, vice-chair of the Commons defence committee, said Vincent “was targeted and murdered in a terrorist attack because he was a Canadian soldier. Full stop.”
Taking the word terrorism out of this story erases the reason Patrice Vincent died. Canadians deserve the true record of what happened to him.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-10-22 20:52:27 -0400 FlagOur cowardly leaders don’t want to admit that they let terrorists walk in through the front door. Their pride will be our downfall.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-10-22 19:29:50 -0400 FlagI guess speaking the truth about what happened might offend certain people.