Canadian Armed Forces calls terrorist murder of Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent a “hit-and-run incident”

On October 20, 2014, Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent was deliberately run down in a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu parking lot by Martin Couture-Rouleau. Couture-Rouleau was a radicalized convert whose passport Ottawa had already seized, and he was one of 90 Canadians the RCMP had under watch. Vincent, a 28-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Air Force, died the next day.

During the police chase, Couture-Rouleau called 911 and told the operator he would not surrender, because he might find another soldier to kill. Prime Minister Stephen Harper called him “an ISIL-inspired terrorist.” Two days later, another jihadist killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo at the National War Memorial and stormed Parliament.

This week, the Canadian Armed Forces and Canada Remembers marked the anniversary by calling Vincent “the victim of a hit-and-run incident.” The Canadian Army’s own X account, meanwhile, said Vincent and Cirillo were killed in “a terrorist attack aimed at the very fabric of our nation.”

The “hit-and-run” wording goes back to a 2014 Royal Canadian Air Force article on Vincent’s funeral, which is still on the National Defence website. Nobody fixed it. Now it has been repeated in a memorial post.

Conservative MP James Bezan, vice-chair of the Commons defence committee, said Vincent “was targeted and murdered in a terrorist attack because he was a Canadian soldier. Full stop.”

Taking the word terrorism out of this story erases the reason Patrice Vincent died. Canadians deserve the true record of what happened to him.