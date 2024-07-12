Canadian Armed Forces members feel abandoned, have little faith in current government: report

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are reportedly feeling disillusioned and disheartened by the federal government's unwillingness to adequately address their needs.

New in-house research from the Privy Council Office — drawn from focus groups with both active and former soldiers — showed that many within Canada's military are questioning the direction of the CAF.

As detailed by Blacklock's, researchers wrote that “All felt the Government of Canada was currently on the wrong track when it came to addressing the priorities most important to the Canadian Armed Forces."

Military members surveyed also pointed out how obsolete equipment is impacting the CAF's readiness. “It was widely felt there needed to be large scale investments in upgrading and improving the equipment utilized by Canadian Armed Forces personnel,” said the report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.

The report noted that some CAF personnel said that they have been provided with decades-old equipment during their service.

Morale also came up as an issue, as some CAF members reported that they feel Canadians no longer support the CAF to the degree they once had. “It was believed this had negatively impacted the morale of some of those serving in the armed forces including the sense of pride they once felt," the report detailed.

The report further noted how many soldiers within the CAF feel that cuts to the national defence budget in recent years have hampered the military's ability to remain competitive on the globe stage. Several military members reportedly noted how these cuts have "made it more difficult to train service members, procure necessary equipment and engage in military and peacekeeping activities."

Canada's defence spending currently falls far below the NATO target of 2% of GDP, sitting at 1.37%. The federal government announced earlier this year that it intends to reach 1.76% by 2030. Just yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada is pledging to reach the 2% target by 2032, but prioritized giving $500 million for Ukrainian military aid instead.