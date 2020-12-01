Canadian border guards, RCMP stage food drive in Cornwall, site of major backup refugee centre

The RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency have teamed up for a food drive in Cornwall, Ontario, a small town which hosts a 500-bed emergency migrant facility.

Dubbed the “Pack a Zodiac” drive, final donations will be handed to the local Agape Centre food bank.

According to the press release,

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Cornwall Detachment, in partnership with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) would like to invite the community to participate in the non-perishable food drive “Pack a Zodiac.” The campaign runs from November 20 until December 18, 2020. All donations will be given to Agape Centre food bank in Cornwall, Ontario.

Cornwall, Ontario shares a border with New York State, and its Nav Conference Centre makes it an appealing destination for “asylum seekers.”

Thanks to a contract with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the Centre in Cornwall keeps more than 500 beds on standby for illegal border crossers.

In April of this year, through a series of exclusive investigations, Rebel News found that most of the illegal migrants crossing at Canada’s southern border are males under the age of 30 from Haiti and Nigeria.

You can learn more about Canada's $15 million contract with the Nav Conference Centre — which charged the federal government to upgrade their facilities with portable toilets, portable heaters, portable hand washing stations, portable showers, privacy fences, and outdoor generators — by clicking here.

Donations for the food drive can be made to the local RCMP Detachment in Cornwall.