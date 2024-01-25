Canadian Cancer Society embraces cervical screenings for transgender biological males

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed the Canadian Cancer Society's support for providing cervical cancer screenings for transgender biological males.

Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid previously covered the story and explained how the Canadian Cancer Society is embracing the policy of recommending the screenings to female-identifying transgender individuals.

Speaking about the organization, Menzies said, "We have gone from men pretending to have periods to men pretending to have a cervix and the Cancer Society is catering to these delusions."

"Don't we have a healthcare system fraying at the seems right now? And why should bearded Bubba take away a spot from bonafide woman Betty? You know, the person that might actually be at risk from cervix cancer."

Menzies went on to say, "I forgot, the Cancer Society is concerned about 'transphobia.' In fact they seem more concerned about the hurt feelings of a mental patient than they are with actual medical science."

"So it is that they will pretend that the pretend woman has a pretend cervix and go through the motions of pretending to do a pretend cervix examination just so you know, nobody gets offended or anything like that," he added.

Menzies — pretending to be a transgender woman — spoke on the phone with a representative of the organization who advised him to visit a local walk-in clinic to receive the examination.

To see all of Menzies' reporting on the "transanity" permeating Canada, visit TransMadness.com.