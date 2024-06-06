Canadian Cancer Society says it's sorry for not calling the cervix the 'front hole'

Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has apologized for referring to the cervix by its anatomically correct name rather than using a term such as "front hole," on a web page dedicated to cervical cancer.

The apology came with an acknowledgement from the agency that "men can have these body parts too."

“Trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people face significant barriers to accessing healthcare and are less likely than cisgender people to be screened for cancer,” the CCS wrote on the page.

The CCS said that to some in the non-binary and transgender community, the term "cervix" could be offensive.

“We recognize that many trans men and non-binary people may have mixed feelings about or feel distanced from words like ‘cervix.’ You may prefer other words, such as ‘front hole.’ We recognize the limitations of the words we’ve used while also acknowledging the need for simplicity,” the CCS wrote.

The CCS did not respond to a request for comment from True North, the outlet reported on Wednesday.

The term "front hole" is a controversial one that has been popularized in some circles of the LGBTQ community.

British gender-critical writer Julie Burchill said that adopting the term contributed to the erasure of women.

“Both ‘bonus hole’ and ‘front hole’ are recommended as trans-friendly alternatives to vagina. Trans ideologues have long tried to erase or appropriate any word that is specific to females – from woman to mother and now vagina. And they have gained a foothold in our schools and in our media. Now gynaecological-health providers are swallowing the stupid pills, too,” argued Burchill in Spiked magazine.

The term "front hole" was recommended in 2018 in a study of 10 women who identify as men published in the journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth.

The health website Healthline, along with the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network and Advocates for Youth, released an LGBTQIA Safe Sex Guide in 2018 which included the crude term "front hole."

“Traditional safe sex guides are often structured in a way that presumes everyone’s gender (male/female/nonbinary/trans) is the same as the sex they were assigned at birth (male/female/intersex or differences in sexual development),” reads a statement on Healthline.

“These guides also often unnecessarily gender body parts as being ‘male parts’ and ‘female parts’ and refer to ‘sex with women’ or ‘sex with men,’ excluding those who identify as nonbinary. Many individuals don’t see body parts as having a gender — people have a gender."

"For the purposes of this guide, we’ve chosen to include alternative words for readers to use for their genitals,” the statement continues. “For example, some trans men choose to use the words ‘front hole’ or ‘internal genital’ instead of ‘νagina.’ Alternatively, some trans women may say ‘strapless’ or ‘girl d***’ for peηis. This usage is meant for one-on-one communication with trusted persons, such as your doctor or partner, not for broad discussion.”

The cervix is a dynamic fibromuscular organ and serves as a crucial part of the female reproductive system, connecting the vagina with the uterine cavity.