Canadian defence minister provides mixed messaging on support for US-Israeli strikes on Iranian regime

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Liberal Defence Minister David McGuinty's comments about ongoing strikes against the Iranian regime being carried out by the U.S. and Israel.

McGuinty offered mixed messaging on Tuesday, claiming that Canada 'supports' the "incursion" against Iran while also saying that Canada is calling for a diplomatic solution and "ceasefire" to end the conflict.

"The prime minister and the government decided from the beginning of this that we would support this incursion. But we're also calling for a diplomatic end to it. We very much would prefer to see peace and a ceasefire," he said.

Defence Minister David McGuinty bizarrely states that although the Canadian government "supports" the US-Israeli operations against the Iranian regime, it is also calling for a "ceasefire." pic.twitter.com/jdTbM2jtCM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 3, 2026

Sheila condemned the defence minister's remarks, noting that he is essentially calling for the U.S. and Israel to negotiate with terrorists.

"He wants a 'diplomatic' solution and a ceasefire. So you want the Americans to negotiate with terrorists, I believe that's like an American rule of engagement is we don't negotiate with terrorists," she said.

"And I think the Americans are going to keep killing the Iranian leadership until there's nobody left to negotiate with," Sheila continued.

Speaking further about McGuinty's remarks, Sheila criticized the defence minister for claiming Canada is receiving "in-time" updates about the situation in the Middle East.

"No, nobody told you they we're going to do this. You're monitoring the situation on X just like I am, OK, Canada's defence minister," she said.

Joint Israeli-American military operations are continuing in Iran as US officials announced over 2000 targets have been struck by the US military since Operation Epic Fury commenced early Saturday morning. The Israel Defense Forces has announced that it has dropped over 5000 munitions since the operation began.