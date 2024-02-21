Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East calls Israel ‘sadistic’ after Hamas killed over a thousand non-combatants, foreign nationals

February 21, 2024: In an article published on October 10, 2023, Rebel News inadvertently referred to Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East as a registered charity. In fact, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East is a not-for-profit corporation, and has never been registered as a charitable organization. When this error was made known to Rebel News, the original article was promptly taken down and has been replaced with the corrected version below. Rebel News apologizes and regrets the error.

According to a Blacklock’s report, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East called Israel “sadistic” and “barbaric” after acts of barbarism by Hamas left more than 1,000 dead over the weekend, mostly Jews.

On October 7, Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz ordered the halting of all power to Gaza after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise terrorist attack on the country.

"I have signed an order instructing (Israel) Electric Company to stop the electricity supply to Gaza," Katz told reporters.

These are among several security measures imposed by the Israeli government to destroy the capabilities of Hamas "for many years," including cutting fuel and prohibiting the entry of goods into the region.

Press release: CJPME calls on @JustinTrudeau to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further bloodshed. Canada must address the root causes of this escalation and demand an end to Israel’s blockade & apartheid policies, which have made a violent response inevitable. pic.twitter.com/JbtOFG9ARL — Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (@CJPME) October 7, 2023

Within hours of the terrorist attacks, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East accused Israel of “brutal daily violence” and ulterior motives.

“Israel appears to be using this crisis as a pretext to escalate its devastating violence on the people of the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip,” it wrote.

In a news release, they called Israel a “racist military occupation” that promotes “apartheid policies” upon the Palestinians.

“Israel is set to cut off electricity to a besieged population of more than two million Palestinians,” they said, calling this “a sadistic act” and “an obvious war crime.”

“What do these barbaric attacks have to do with security?”

Canada blacklisted Hamas as a terrorist organization in November 2002.

“Violent anti-Palestinian racism is a rampant problem in Canada, yet it remains entirely unaddressed,” Canadians for Peace wrote on October 8.

“The message could not be clearer that not all lives are equal in the eyes of the Canadian government,” they said.