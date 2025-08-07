Canadian Heritage discussed separating CBC and Radio-Canada, documents show

Despite the federal Liberal government publicly rejecting the idea, Canadian Heritage officials considered splitting CBC and Radio-Canada, a new document reveals.

Officials prepared worksheets for an advisory committee, appointed by the former minister, to address the state broadcaster's future, raising controversial questions.

A federal access-to-information release to the National Post revealed 40 preliminary discussion questions on CBC/Radio-Canada's funding, mandate, and governance, including one which explored splitting its structure.

Officials asked about separating CBC and Radio-Canada (funding, boards, leaders) in an undated document for Pascale St-Onge, the former Heritage Minister, prepared between December 2023 and May 2024.

“Is there a case for considering a structural separation between CBC and Radio-Canada (e.g., with distinct funding, boards and leaders, etc.)?” it asked. “Why or why not?”

They questioned the benefits and drawbacks of such a model.

St-Onge's proposed reforms in February, never advanced due to the March election, emphasized separating French and English programming. Prime Minister Mark Carney adopted some of her ideas, but dropped others.

Canadian Heritage stated the former minister met with the advisory committee to discuss a proposed editorial separation, among other reforms. Separation is not being considered at this time, with plans to strengthen the broadcaster in progress.

CBC/Radio-Canada CEO Marie-Philippe Bouchard, previously on the advisory panel, promised confidentiality, as per spokesperson Leon Mar.

Conservatives propose defunding CBC while keeping Radio-Canada, sparking job loss concerns. An internal report suggests separating English and French programming into distinct divisions, necessitating Broadcasting Act amendments, while stressing the importance of a unified corporation for national vision and efficiency.

The Bloc Québécois have publicly stated their opposition to merging French and English programming, as revealed in a La Presse report.

Carney instead pledged an "initial $150 million" to CBC/Radio-Canada, working towards a long-term goal of increasing per capita funding from $33 to $66 annually, aligning it with funding levels from other state broadcasters.

The corporation, an outlier among its counterparts, has long called for more stable funding. Last year, it faced a growing structural deficit of $36 million due to declining revenues.

St-Onge suggested banning CBC ads during newscasts, while Carney's plan would allow them to continue, generating revenue, and require parliamentary approval for funding changes. CBC/Radio-Canada receives about $1.4 billion in annual funding, with an additional $42 million in the latest Main Estimates after job cut warnings.

Carney's request for 15% annual savings from federal departments and Crown corporations over three years may lead to program and service cuts at the broadcaster. Mar has not yet commented, as reduction decisions haven't been tabled.