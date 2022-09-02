Canadian Intel Asset worked with ISIS, are Western leaders complicit in Islamic terrorism?

E-transfer (Canada):

According to a recent report by BBC News, Mohammed Al Rasheed, on behalf of the Canadian Intelligence apparatus, facilitated the travel of men, woman, and children to the ISIS-controlled regions of Syria, where they’d then join the notorious terrorist organization.

According to a BBC-obtained dossier on the Canadian Intelligence asset, during his operation of bringing people to join ISIS, he communicated directly and believed ISIS recruiter Raphael Hostey.

The explosive BBC report centered around the case of U.K. citizen Shamina Begum, a girl who was 15 at the time she was brought to Syria to join ISIS by Al Rasheed.

After the 15-year-old was brought to ISIS, she was married and gave birth to three children, all of which died as babies from various illnesses stemming from the war the notorious terrorist organization was waging against Bashar Al Assad’s government in Syria.

While bringing people to fight alongside ISIS, Al Rasheed was documenting people's names and IDs. He shared that intelligence with the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, who, according to Al Rasheed, promised him Canadian citizenship.

While definitely bizarre, this case is not an isolated incident. It follows the pattern of western intelligence agencies and governments facilitating support for the same murderous Islamic terrorist organizations they claim to be against.

In leaked U.S. State Department emails obtained by Wikileaks, Hillary Clinton aide, and current National Security Advisor Biden Administration, Jake Sullivan, sent an email to Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of State, stating bluntly that Al-Qaeda is "on our side in Syria."

A leaked U.S. embassy cable assessed that the Assad governments "vulnerabilities" included "the potential threat from an increasing presence of transiting Islamist extremists," and detailed how the U.S. Government could “improve the likelihood of such opportunities arising.

In other words, how to improve the likelihood of the referenced Islamic extremists of destroying the destabilizing the Syrian Government.

In a speech posted on YouTube by Harvard University, then Vice President Joe Biden explained bluntly that the intelligence agencies were spending hundreds of millions of dollars on weapons for terrorists, hoping the terrorists would bring down the Assad government.

"[They gave weapons] to anyone who would fight against Assad…except the people who were being supplied [weapons] were Al Nusra and Al-Qaeda and extremist elements of jihadi’s traveling from other parts of the world," Biden admitted.

It was part of an official, but at the time, covert war President Barack Obama’s CIA launched, codenamed "Timber Sycamore," which allowed direct U.S. arming and training of Islamic extremists in Syria.

As the New York Times put it in 2017, the program proved to be "one of the costliest covert action programs in the history of the C.I.A.." It cost over $1 billion per year.

Anonymous U.S. officials told The Washington Post that The CIA armed and trained nearly 10,000 jihadi rebels spending "roughly $100,000 [of tax payer money] per year for every anti-Assad rebel who went through the program."

But these terrorists, or so-called rebels, were not just killing pro-Syrian government forces.

As the The Telegraph reported, U.S- backed insurgents carried out sectarian mass murder.

In response to these horrific operations and failed strategies to bring the Assad government to it’s knees, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former US military personnel who recently guest-hosted Tucker Carlson tonight, introduced the "Stop Arming Terrorists Act" into the U.S. House of Representatives which would have "prohibited the use of United States Government funds to provide assistance to Al Qaeda and ISIS."

Although it had bipartisan support of 14 US representatives, it never made it past the House.

The recent history of our governments supporting terrorism to advance geopolitical goals is emblematic of how empty and morally corrupt the political establishment is.

After criticizing the US-funded proxy war in Syria on the campaign trail, President Trump shut down the CIA’s Timber Sycamore program for good in July 2017.

"It turns out it’s–a lot of al-Qaeda we’re giving these weapons to," Trump told the Wall Street Journal.

While the recent story of a Canadian intelligence asset bringing teens to Syria to fight for ISIS seems bizarre, it’s only a matter of time before more and more stories come out of our political leaders spending taxpayer funds to facilitate terrorism.