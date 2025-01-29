RCMP investigating 'deport them all' demonstrators after repeatedly disregarding pro-Hamas protesters

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra contrasted Canadian authorities' lackadaisical approach to holding pro-Hamas protesters accountable with their heavy-handed response to those deemed 'far-right.'

After months of allowing pro-Hamas demonstrators to wreak havoc in Canadian cities, the RCMP has announced that it is investigating an incident in Alberta involving "racially-motivated" signs.

Photos posted to social media show three men holding signs with messages saying "Deport Them All," and "White Lives Matter."

"The sleeping policemen have awakened, it's like they were transported back in time to the trucker convoy," said Ezra.

The Alberta RCMP hate crimes co-ordinator is reportedly working with St. Albert RCMP to investigate the incident.

In a news release Monday, the Alberta RCMP said “We are committed to ensuring everyone we serve can live in communities free from discrimination and bias, and we take any action that threatens the safety and security of others extremely seriously.”

Ezra also spoke about the messages on the signs held by the demonstrators, adding that pro-Hamas protesters often commit real crimes as opposed to genuine political messaging.

"What did these men say? 'Deport them all.' That's a political opinion. That's a hate crime now? They probably meant the white lives matter part. Well I think that white lives do matter. I think black lives matter too, I think all lives matter," he said.

Police said that no arrests were made during the initial incident and the men were cautioned about creating a disturbance for drivers on the road.