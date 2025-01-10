Canadian parents reject COVID-19 and flu vaccines for children, despite millions spent on psychological campaigns

Most Canadian parents are hesitant about COVID-19 and flu vaccines, despite millions poured into psychological operations and campaigns to increase confidence and uptake.

A Public Health Agency of Canada survey found a significant lack of trust among parents, with only 17% of them committing to keeping their child’s COVID-19 vaccinations up to government recommendations, as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Fifty-four percent of survey respondents said they “probably won’t” (26%) or “definitely won’t” (28%) keep up with their child’s COVID-19 doses into the future, as recommended by public health.

Concerns about the efficacy of the novel modified RNA injection, its side effects, and the lack of long-term safety data were common reasons for this distrust. It was determined that parental skepticism remained, even in the face of government efforts that relied on guilt-tripping parents with emotive public health messaging.

The October 24, 2024 report, based on 2023 data, revealed that over a quarter (26%) of parents of young children declined COVID-19 shots, even at the height of the pandemic. The findings were drawn from surveys of 11,258 parents across the country, which the Public Health Agency spent $292,727 on.

Parents felt taxpayer-funded vaccine propaganda marketing, like the controversial ads put out by the City of Toronto, inferred blame onto them for their children's pandemic struggles, particularly regarding mental health. They called this “insensitive” and many viewed the tone as forceful or heavy-handed, with some saying they were made to feel a “sense of guilt and worry" for choosing not to vaccinate their children against COVID-19, according to a June 2021 report on Canadian views.

It was well documented by the fall of 2021 that children were at little risk of complications from COVID-19 infections. Epidemiologist and expert in evidence-based medicine, Dr. Paul Elias Alexander confirmed that children have robust, innate immunity that protects them against COVID-19 infections.

Founder of a cancer medical research firm, Deanna McLeod, called authorizing and promoting the novel, modified RNA injections for children “reckless behaviour by health officials,” in June 2022.

As one of the first officials to speak out on the subject, experienced family physician Dr. Marc Benoit highlighted the lack of safety data and insufficient evidence of efficacy as the novel pharmaceutical products were being authorized for minors.

Through a series of queries, it was determined thereafter that Health Canada was basing their decision on feelings, not facts, using parental approval as an evaluation tool.