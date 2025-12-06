Canadian patriot informed that he cannot display Canada flag outside Toronto City Hall

Welcome to Nathan Phillips Square, home of Toronto City Hall, which is, unsurprisingly, located in the City of Toronto, in the province of Ontario, in the Dominion of Canada.

So, you would think it would be completely acceptable to display a Canadian flag there, right?

Wrong.

Just ask Canadian patriot Scott Youmans.

Youmans visited this very site a few days ago, brandishing a Canadian flag. And incredibly, it did not go well. Which is to say, a city hall security guard informed him that the display of ANY flag, including the Maple Leaf, is verboten. (Oddly, a Ukrainian flag has been displayed on a flagpole at the south end of Nathan Phillips Square for some three years now. But never mind…)

Speaking of blatant hypocrisy and double standards, last month, the City of Toronto officially raised the flag of Palestine, even though such a nation doesn’t exist. What next? Raising the flag of Narnia?

And when it comes to bylaw enforcement at Nathan Phillips Square, this is a very selective process, isn’t it?

We specifically speak of a group of hobos known as “Afro-Indigenous Rising.” These reprobates occupied Nathan Phillips Square for almost a month in 2020 during that year’s “Summer of Love”. They pitched tents, and they urinated and defecated upon the square, breaking some 11 sections of the Trespass Act in the process. Yet, City Hall security had absolutely no problem with those unhinged lunatics. Rather, security went out of their way to call the police on independent journalists covering this disgusting occupation.

And given what happened to Scott Youmans, we have to wonder: how long will it be before ALL Canadian flags are taken down from flagpoles and put in cold storage? Consider that a Labour MP in the UK is urging Britons not to display the Union Jack because it makes some newcomers feel uneasy. We’re not making this up…

However, hope abounds: Rebel News received a response from the City of Toronto media relations department regarding the Youmans flag fiasco.

Here is what it states in part: “There is no City of Toronto bylaw that prohibits a person from holding or displaying a Canadian flag – or any flag – at Nathan Phillips Square (NPS). Flags, signs and other hand-held items are permitted, provided they do not pose a safety risk or involve equipment that requires a permit. These requirements are outlined in the NPS Code of Conduct and related bylaws."

“During a recent demonstration, a Corporate Security guard inaccurately communicated that flags were not permitted. This was corrected by management, and the individual continued to display the flag.”

It’s the Christmas miracle! The flag of Canada can indeed be displayed outside the city hall of a Canadian municipality!

Will wonders ever cease?