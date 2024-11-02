The Canadian government is making podcasts that no one listens to on the taxpayer dime
Franco Terrazzano told Ezra about how the Canadian government is wasting taxpayer dollars by making 'educational' podcasts that receive extremely low viewership.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 31, 2024.
Franco Terrazzano from the Canadian Taxpayer's Federation joined Ezra to talk about one of his latest findings: the government has a million-dollar program that makes 'educational' podcasts.
Ezra asked Franco why podcasts are at the top of the federal government's priorities. He responded:
There are dozens of federal departments and agencies that are spending millions of dollars, tax dollars, in recent years on podcasts, and not only just on podcasts but podcasts that almost nobody is listening to. You know, I can't believe I need to say this out loud with my face, but taxpayers expect the government to, I don't know, fix the potholes, process passports, not produce podcasts that only a bunch of bureaucrats and their families are listening to. This is such a complete waste.
Ezra commented on some of the podcast topics, such as gender ideology, climate change, misinformation and anti-racism. "Now, in a way, this is good," he said, "because that's just pure propaganda being pumped up by the government... and literally no one other than maybe their friends and family are listening."
Franco added up the costs of the podcast, which is under the jurisdiction of Stats Canada:
Look, this is costing taxpayers for this podcast alone, just under a million bucks, $970,00. Ezra, I don't even know how you spend $970,000 on a podcast, but leave it to the government. You mentioned for almost a million bucks, they've got 229 subscribers. So that's a taxpayer cost of more than four grand for each subscriber.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.