Canadian Veteran James Topp takes legal action against Global News for ‘defamatory article’ implying he is a white supremacist

'I felt that now was the time to stop taking this stuff lying down and to start pushing back a little with regards to at least getting advice about potential legal action,' said Topp in an interview with Rebel News.

A Canadian Armed Forces Veteran named James Topp, who has become a freedom favorite for his peaceful march across Canada to end coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has taken legal action against Global News for defamation

After months of taking what he referred to as rumour mongering, insinuations, and being guilty by association with “dignity and grace,” Topp told Rebel News that an article published by the Legacy media outlet on August 18 had him saying “enough is enough.” 

“I felt that now was the time to stop taking this stuff lying down and to start pushing back a little with regards to at least getting advice about potential legal action,” Topp told Rebel News.

With the help of crowdfunding donations, Topp retained a sharp Ontario based lawyer from Re|Law LLP named David Elmaleh, to serve Global News, its parent company Corus Entertainment Inc., and the journalist who wrote the article of offence to Topp named Rachel Gilmore, with a Notice of Libel (NOL).

According to the NOL, the defamatory article, titled, “Good PR: Why anti-hate experts are urging politicians to step up vetting practices” published the article with URL’s and search engine optimization tags that implied that Mr. Topp is a white supremacist and an extremist and did so “without providing any evidence supporting their statements.”

The article in question has since been updated to include an editor's note which reads:

The URL for this story has been revised to omit a reference to ‘white supremacist’ to avoid any misunderstanding that persons named in the URL are associated with that label.

Topp wasn’t the only one referenced in the article loaded with such vilifying metadata in it. Among others, newly crowned leader of the federal Conservatives, Pierre Poilievre was also referenced as well. A video of the MP marching alongside Topp peacefully is embedded in the article with a heading beneath it stating, “WATCH: Poilievre marches at head of convoy protesters alongside man who appeared on far-right podcast – Jun 30, 2022.”

Back in July Poilievre publicly called out Global News for “demonizing Canadians who dare speak out against the Trudeau government.” And recently after, Gilmore wrote multiple articles about the MP marching alongside Mr. Topp.

