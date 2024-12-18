'Canadians can hardly wait to get rid of Trudeau': Ezra Levant joins The Glenn Beck Program

When the next election comes, it's “going to be a massacre,” Ezra Levant told Glenn Beck, pointing to Monday's byelection results in British Columbia as a recent example of what lies ahead for the Trudeau Liberals.

Rebel News
  |   December 18, 2024   |   News Analysis

With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government seemingly hanging on by a thread, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant joined The Glenn Beck Program to explain the events that have unfolded this week.

With Chrystia Freeland's departure from his cabinet, Trudeau is losing his “everything fixer” who was “totally involved” in all aspects of the government, Levant told Beck.

Worse, Freeland, the former finance minister, “timed her leaving to detonate the morning she was supposed to deliver a mini budget,” the Rebel boss added. This threw the Liberals' fall economic update into disarray before Trudeau hastily appointed Dominic LeBlanc to fill the role of finance minister.

“Chrystia Freeland departing is an enormous blow,” Levant said. “But look, Canadians can hardly wait to get rid of Trudeau. I don't want to sound overconfident, but the Conservative opposition leader, his name is Pierre Poilievre, he's excellent. He's way out ahead in the polls.”

The pair also reflected on Poilievre's viral “apple-eating” moment, which saw the Conservative leader casually addressing questions from a left-wing journalist.

“And why is that important? It shows that Pierre Poilievre has a Trump-like disdain for the journalists,” Levant said.

“And why is that important? Because too many Canadian Conservatives are so worried about what the media will say about them, that they respond to the peer pressure of journalists. They want to give journalists the answer that the journalists want.”

Listen to the full episode of The Glenn Beck Program on GlennBeck.com.

