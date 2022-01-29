Canadians feel like they're part of the Freedom Convoy team: Tamara Ugolini with Ezra Levant
As the convoy rolled through Port Hope, Ontario, one Rebel fan took Tamara up in a bucket to view the crowd.
Rebel reporter Tamara Ugolini joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss her experience watching crowds gather outside of the Greater Toronto Area as the Freedom Convoy passed through.
