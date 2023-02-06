Canadians may be on the hook for nearly $200 million for failed Medicago vax factory

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

The Quebec-based vaccine manufacturer partnered with the maker of Marlboro cigarettes to develop a plant-based vaccine, but when Big Pharma, Big Government, and Big Tobacco joined forces, the WHO was having none of it.

Taxpayers out $173M on scheme to build vax plant in Health Minister's Quebec riding. Recovering cash "is not the main focus," said Industry Minister @FP_Champagne. https://t.co/wQXM1kMRFM #cdnpoli @L_Bouchard pic.twitter.com/3pSA2bd8pa — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) February 6, 2023

Blacklock's reports:

Recovery of millions in subsidies sunk into a failed vaccine factory is not an immediate priority, says Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne. Cabinet had approved $173 million for construction of a Medicago Inc. plant in the health minister’s Québec City riding.

Medicago’s Japanese parent company Mitsubishi Chemical Group announced Friday it was winding up Québec operations with the loss of some 600 jobs. The Department of Industry approved subsidies three years ago to build a Québec City plant.

Medicago was a darling of the Canadian pharma-government complex, receiving grants for R&D from the feds to create a Covid vaccine, but also to manufacture it in the company's QC-based facility. Medicago's now-shuttered facility is in the constituency of Federal Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos.

“I have the privilege of having Medicago in my riding,” Duclos bragged in 2021.

Health Canada gave an early rush approval of Covifenz, the plant-based vaccine product from Medicago, and entered into a contract with the company to buy 76 million doses of the vaccine the Canadian government had already paid to develop. No doses were ever delivered.

Medicago's partner in the rush to develop the plant-based Covid vaccine was tobacco firm, Philip Morris. The relationship with the major player in the tobacco industry led to the World Health Organization blocking authorization of the Canadian-made treatment.

