Canadians react to Liberals denying vote for next prime minister

In the coming month, Canada is expected to have a new prime minister, following Justin Trudeau’s resignation in January of this year.

They will not be elected by Canadians in a general election, instead, the Liberal Party of Canada will decide amongst themselves amongst their leadership candidates. The new leader will be decided on March 9, and the decision is currently between four candidates.

First is Frank Baylis, a former Liberal MP who may have used his position to secure lucrative contracts between his business and the government at the start of the pandemic.

Next is Karina Gould, who both used government funding to attempt to associate the Conservatives with Nazis and extremism, and who sought to scrap records of the celebration of former Nazi Yaroslav Hunka in Trudeau’s House of Commons, the same day she eagerly published photos of herself with the real life former Nazi.

Now, the two World Economic Forum candidates.

Chrystia Freeland, who froze every-day Canadians' bank accounts and oversaw the decay of our economy while being deputy prime minister and finance minister until her resignation this past December, is also running for Liberal leader.

Lastly, we have the perceived front runner, Mark Carney, an elitist globalist with the resume to prove it, from being Governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, to being the United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance.

From kicking journalists out of his press briefings, to speaking from both sides of his mouth on policy initiatives, to having odd conspiratorially alleged associations with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, he might call himself an outsider, but he’s the furthest thing from an honest person.

One of these four Liberals is expected to become the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, and consequently replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister, who may possibly not even have their own seat in the House of Commons. They will not have been elected by Canadians, but rather, by those who are Liberal Party members over the age of 14.

Once the House of Commons resumes on March 24, Parliament may put forward a motion of no confidence, and trigger an election. Given the placating from NDP and Bloc MPs towards the Liberal Party, it’s unknown how likely an early election will be.

The Liberal leadership candidate who wins could call an election, though this is perhaps even less likely. When each of the candidates was asked what their first move would be as prime minister, none suggested that as a top priority. They instead talk a lot about their personal plans to combat US President Trump, instead of giving Canadians the chance to elect a prime minister with a four-year mandate to secure Canada's future.

The next naturally occurring election is set to take place in October 25 this year, meaning we could have a prime minister unelected by Canadians for over half of the year mucking up international policies with our biggest ally and world's greatest superpower.

Do Canadians think that is acceptable? Are they upset at not being able to vote for the next prime minister? Should we call for an election? We took to the streets of Calgary to answer those very questions, check out the video portion of this report to see what Canadians had to say.