Canadians reject Carney’s EV fantasy—but he’s forcing it anyway with billions of your dollars

Let’s be honest: Justin Trudeau made the promises, but Mark Carney has been calling the shots for a long time. Canada is the globalist banker’s blueprint for command and control, and Canadians are paying the price.

The numbers are in thanks to a Leger poll commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation: 60% of Canadians with a clear opinion OPPOSE the Liberal mandate to ban gas and diesel vehicles. They don’t want it. They don’t need it. And they certainly aren’t asking for billions in taxpayer dollars to subsidize a transition that doesn’t work in a country where winter lasts six months and distances span thousands of kilometres.

But Mark Carney? He’s full steam ahead.

This is a man who told the Council on Foreign Relations that we need “shadow prices”—government-enforced costs on traditional fuel—to drive his green economy agenda. Then at INSEAD, the World Economic Forum’s MBA factory, he bragged about how banning gas-powered cars by 2030 would “spur investment.”

That’s the playbook: create artificial scarcity, pour in public money, and hope no one asks why Tesla—an American company—is raking in profits while Canadian farmers are getting crushed.

Because here’s what Carney’s green crusade has already cost us:

$52 billion in EV handouts, and even the CBC admits it didn’t pay off.

Northvolt , a European battery darling propped up by your tax dollars, just went bankrupt in Sweden.

China slapped 100% tariffs on Canadian canola along with other agricultural and fishery produce in retaliation for Canada’s protectionist EV tariffs. That’s a direct hit to Western farmers—just so Carney can keep his fantasy alive in Windsor and St. Thomas.

And the Liberals? They’re too far in to turn back. They’ve bet your future on a plan most Canadians oppose.

Even the auto industry is waving the white flag. Brian Kingston from the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association said forcing EV sales right now is “putting the puck in our own net.”

Meanwhile, Conservative Pierre Poilievre is promising to scrap what he rightly calls the “Car(ney) Tax”—a $20,000 penalty per gas-powered car. He’ll tear up the mandate, cut GST on Canadian-made vehicles, and let families decide for themselves what to drive. Gas, hybrid, electric—you pick. Not the Liberals. Not the WEF. Not Carney.

Conservatives will scrap the forthcoming $20,000 Liberal tax on gas powered cars.



Our Plan for Change will:

✅ Bring vehicle prices down for families

✅ Maintain supports for the auto sector

✅ Launch a Keep Canadians Working Fund for workers affected by U.S. tariffs

✅ Take… pic.twitter.com/hWLB3lFaAn — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 24, 2025

This is no longer about climate policy. It’s about control. It’s about Central Canada dictating how the rest of us live, work, and farm—backed by an unelected, unaccountable, globally groomed banker with an ego the size of his speaking fees.

Canadians are saying no. And it’s time Carney listened— before he crashes this country’s economy into the wall of reality.