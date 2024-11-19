Canadians silenced as MP advises against speaking out on Vaccine Injury Support Program failures

In a stunning move that undermines the very people they are meant to represent, at least one Canadian member of Parliament is alleged to have advised a constituent against speaking out about the mishandling of vaccine injury claims.

This comes as the COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) fails to provide timely, accurate, and adequate compensation to the victims of the "safe and effective" narrative, despite millions in funding funnelling into the pockets of private consultants tasked with delivering the program.

Over the past few months, numerous Canadians have reached out to share their personal, often heartbreaking, experiences with the VISP. Many are left in limbo, unable to get their injury claims processed, while the consultants overseeing the program pocket the majority of its budget — more than half of the funding goes directly to program administrators, leaving victims without the support they need.

This gross misallocation of resources is nothing short of infuriating, especially when one considers that many individuals suffering permanent vaccine injuries are still awaiting a case manager.

Through exclusive investigation and documents obtained via access to information, it is clear that the VISP is overwhelmed and woefully underfunded, and yet it continues to operate without a sense of urgency or accountability.

Claims are delayed for months, some even years, and many who are suffering from severe and permanent injuries are forced to jump through bureaucratic hoops in an attempt to prove their cases. The consensus is that staff are “too busy” to provide timely support or compensation, despite repeated assurances that the program would offer fair and swift relief.

However, when it comes to publicly exposing these flaws, one MP's response is chilling. Instead of encouraging transparency or accountability, one individual shared that their local MP discouraged them from doing an interview, warning that any public discussion of their claim could harm their chances of receiving support or even delay the process further.

It’s an all-too-familiar story: the government opts to silence those most affected, hoping to avoid the scrutiny of the public eye rather than addressing the issues head-on. But Canadians must not remain silent. The failures of the VISP are too serious to be ignored, and it’s time for victims to stand up, speak out, and demand the justice they deserve.