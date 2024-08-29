Canadians split over feds' plan to take in 5,000 Gazans after ISIS terrorist given citizenship

A new Postmedia-Leger poll reveals that Canadians are divided on the federal government's decision to accept 5,000 Gazan refugees, with many expressing doubts about the thoroughness of the screening process.

According to the survey, 42 percent of Canadians support the increased cap on refugee admissions due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while 44 percent are opposed; 16 percent remain undecided.

One-in-four respondents said that they were "very confident" or "somewhat confident" that refugees entering Canada as a result of the Israel-Hamas war are being thoroughly screened by the government. This question comes after the Trudeau government admitted that a suspected ISIS terrorist was able to enter Canada and gain citizenship.

Significantly, 64 percent expressed doubt about the screening process and protocols, including 53 percent of Liberal voters.

Leger vice-president Andrew Enns told the National Post that the lack of confidence reflects a broader loss of trust in the government’s ability.

"The screening of newcomers to Canada is just one more thing that doesn’t seem, to Canadians, to be working as well as it did five or six years ago," Enns told the outlet.

The poll was conducted online with 1,602 Canadian participants over the weekend, with results adjusted to reflect national demographics.

Support for allowing more Gazans into Canada was strongest from New Democrat voters, at 69 percent. This was followed by a majority of Liberal, Bloc, and Green Party voters. About two-thirds of Conservative voters opposed the policy.

In May, the Trudeau government announced that it would expand its refugee acceptance program by allowing 5,000 temporary resident visas specifically for Gazans and their families, with ties to Canada.

This marked a five-fold increase from the initial 1,000 visas announced in December 2023.

Only 200 visas had been issued under the program in May, as noted by a representative for Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

Concerns about Canada’s screening protocols have intensified following the arrest of Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, an accused terrorist who had been granted refugee status in 2018 despite allegedly appearing in an ISIS execution video three years earlier.

Eldidi became a Canadian citizen in May 2024. He and his son, Mostafa, were arrested in July for allegedly planning an ISIS terror attack in Toronto and now face multiple terrorism charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.

The recent case of Eldidi has prompted calls for scrutiny of Canada’s security vetting processes and lax immigration standards.

The House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security has voted unanimously to investigate how the father-and-son duo were able to enter and remain in the country.