Cancel Culture: Update with Sask EA after she was fired for sharing an article that's against pushing Pride on kids

By Drea Humphrey Hire Back Leah! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to Good Spirit School Division's superintendent Jason Trost, the director of education Quintin Robertson, and Minister of Education Dustin Duncan, demanding that they hire Leah back!

In today's report, I interview Leah Maier to bring you an important update on her fight to get her job back after she was terminated by the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD).

Leah was working happily as an education assistant for K-5 students at PJ Gillen Elementary School in Esterhazy, Saskatchewan.

On June 12, she was abruptly fired by the division for resharing a news article about parents keeping children home from school to avoid Pride activities on June first. They cited this as severe and “damaging to the reputation” of the division.

SK’s Good Spirit School Division still hasn’t hired back Leah Maier who they fired after she shared a news article about parents keeping kids home on Pride Day.



Go to https://t.co/Uz3hUofB5F to fire off our pre-written email to the powers at be demanding they bring her back. pic.twitter.com/hZr9QmaqcT — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 27, 2023

Leah's termination letter also referenced a social media post she had made back in February 2022, where she was brave enough to reshare a post about the tragic suicide of a graduate named Mila Neufeld. During lockdowns and due to other COVID-19 restrictions like the vaccine mandate, she was told it would prevent her from achieving her dreams of becoming a midwife, and it was too much for her to bear.

"Everyone is saying how we'll never have the old normal again—that we'll have a new normal. But to be frank, I don't want any part of what's going on in our world to be normal because this isn't normal," said a portion of the note that Mila left behind.

In Memory of Mila Neufeld, daughter of a good friend of mine. https://t.co/9WZlry6SQy — Chuck Wurster (@ChuckWurster) May 21, 2021

GSSD saw that Leah Maier shared Mila's story alongside her own commentary, condemning those pushing such draconian measures on young people like Mila as worthy of discipline.

Do you?

If not, join others at HireBackLeah.com to help in the fight to get Leah's job back!

Click here and email Good Spirit School Division's Superintendent Jason Trost, the Director of Education Quintin Robertson, and Minister of Education Dustin Duncan, demanding that they hire Leah back for her rightful position.

Then take a few seconds longer to sign and share our petition demanding the same thing so we can deliver it to the Board of Education on your behalf!