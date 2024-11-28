Cancelled for being conservative: Former police board vice-chair breaks silence about backlash for pro-Canada comments

Comfort Sakoma, the former vice-chair of the Vancouver Police Board, who was recently pressured to resign after making centrist comments on social media, is speaking out about the backlash that followed.

The controversy picked up steam after former MLA and CKNW radio host Jas Johal shared Sakoma’s Instagram story that raised concerns about parental rights, the erosion of Christian and traditional values in society, and the impact mass immigration is having on Canada’s “changing identity.”

Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba resigned from the Vancouver Police Board after I tweeted her comments on Reddit. Now can someone tell me where the BC Conservatives stand on this issue? Is the party position what MLA Sturko said or the party president’s comments? #bcpoli #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/TKmnFF0a47 — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) November 25, 2024

Backlash furthered for Sakoma, a Nigerian-Canadian with an extensive resume as an advocate and public servant who has fostered better relationships between marginalized communities and law enforcement. Legacy media, most of whom failed to reach out to her for comment, published hit pieces about her statements which she describes as out of context.

State-backed media publications, such as the CBC, also parroted some of the political critics' perception of Sakoma’s beliefs, which included BC NDP Solicitor General Gary Begg, who accused Sakoma of "spreading hate and division amongst communities,” and Mayor Ken Sim, who said Sakoma’s views reflect neither his nor the City of Vancouver or police board.

But amongst the vocal critics, Sakoma tells Rebel News that the voice most shockingly hurtful to have condemned her beliefs was that of BC Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko, who happens to be the MLA in South-Surrey where Sakoma resides.

According to the CBC, Sturko called Sakoma’s statement offensive to the transgender community and challenging for police. "When we have statements being made that erode the public's trust, or their comfort with their police service, it makes it that much harder on the front-line officers.”

"I didn’t expect this," Sakoma told Rebel News. "What I said was a call to protect our children and stand for parental rights, but it’s been twisted into something much darker."

More of Sakoma’s comments👇🏾ironic to see some on the so-called tolerant left seemingly gloating over the canceling of a Canadian woman of colour who immigrated to Canada and broke through the “glass ceiling”, simply because she shared centrist views. https://t.co/eLP9siK5Pc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 25, 2024

“I am standing up for parents who feel like they have no voice in the direction our education system is heading. I’m standing up for those who believe we should have control over what happens to our children,” she said. She pointed to her criticism of judicial overreach on gender transitions for minors, arguing that parents should not have to fear legal consequences for wanting to be involved in decisions affecting their children’s futures.

Sakoma also defended her right to call for balance not exclusion when it comes to students being encouraged to learn the spiritual beliefs and practices of religious holidays such as Diwali, but not the true meaning behind Christmas.

“Why is it acceptable to teach children about Diwali’s religious celebration but we shy away from teaching about Christmas in the same way?…I’m not advocating for exclusion, but for balance.”



~ says @comfortsakoma , in defense of the below statement, one of the truths that led… pic.twitter.com/nsLMf5Kgg1 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 25, 2024

“I don't want to see a Canada where people are fired because they're conservative. We're all trying to make this country better. We all have different views on how that gets done. And those views are allowed to be different” Ms. Sakoma told Rebel News.