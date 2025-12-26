Candice Malcolm: Reaction to reporting on Carney's daughter exposes legacy media double standard

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant was joined by Candice Malcolm, founder of True North and Juno News, to discuss their reporting on Sasha Carney — the daughter of Prime Minister Mark Carney — and the reaction from legacy media outlets.

Candice discussed criticism surrounding her pre-election reporting on Sasha Carney’s transition from female to male as a teenager at the now-discredited Tavistock Clinic in the U.K. Legacy media attempted to discredit the reporting as illegitimate and intrusive, arguing it encroached on the private life of the Prime Minister’s family.

However, both Candice and Ezra noted that Sasha Carney, now a public activist, has written openly about the experience, making the subject a matter of public record.

“The Prime Minister allowed his own daughter to do that, and I think that’s in the public interest. I think Canadians deserve to know,” said Candice. “I stand by that story, I stand by the reporting. It’s important.”

Ezra also criticized legacy media institutions — particularly the CBC — for what he described as ideological stagnation, with a narrow range of perspectives and limited regional representation beyond Toronto.

“I look at all the regulated TV, I look at all the subsidized newspapers, and I think they’re not actually about selling eyeballs to advertisers, or selling news to consumers. They’re about selling political massaging of the truth to Justin Trudeau and now Mark Carney,” said Ezra. “What you think is for sale is not what’s for sale.”