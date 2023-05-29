'We have a government that does not respect the Constitution': Maxime Bernier speaks at Capitalism and Morality seminar in Calgary

Last weekend, Rebel News attended the Capitalism and Morality seminar in Calgary, an event that brought together a number of innovative minds to dive deeper into the "economics and philosophy of liberty." It featured leading thinkers including university professors and political leaders.

The seminar takes place annually in Vancouver, BC, but for the first time, this year it made a stop in Calgary, AB.

We spoke to a number of participants including:

Maxime Bernier, Leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC)

Per Bylund, Senior Fellow of the Mises Institute and Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at Oklahoma State University

Tim Moen, former leader of the Libertarian Party of Canada and host of the Tim Moen Show

Danny Le Roy, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Lethbridge and Senior Fellow with the Fraser Institute

Clayton Reeder, Corporate Finance Advisor, Austro-Libertarian public speaker and writer

