BREAKING: Capitol Hill staffers ordered to evacuate as Trump supporters storm the building

Elijah Schaffer/The Blaze

Capitol Hill staffers have been ordered to evacuate by the police, as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building during a Wednesday march objecting to the certification of the Electoral College votes.

Numerous videos posted on social media showed a large crowd of Trump supporters tearing down multiple layers of fencing surrounding the Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon.

Tempers flared after Vice President Mike Pence declared that he would not be blocking electors intending to vote for Joe Biden despite requests from President Trump for him to intervene.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” said Pence in a statement.

VP Mike Pence will not be blocking Biden's electors. pic.twitter.com/xrw06ByRQR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2021

The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer posted a video of the violence, reporting, “Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them.”

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Fights have broken out between police officers and Trump supporters in front of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/pjlVHWY94t — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2021

Minutes following the violence, staffers in the Madison building and the Cannon House building were ordered to evacuate.