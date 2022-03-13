Rebel News Banner Ad - PragerU TDF event

Carbon tax only a small portion of 'green debt'... and it does nothing for the environment: Michelle Stirling with Sheila Gunn Reid

Why does the media refuse to connect green energy policies with the cost of living?

  • By Rebel News
  • March 13, 2022

Remove Ads

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila to talk about carbon pricing and rising fuel costs.

In this clip, the two discuss how the media ignores the fact that green energy taxes are part of the supply chain, compounded over and over again.

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Alberta Canada Climate Change Ethical Oil
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.