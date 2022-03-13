Carbon tax only a small portion of 'green debt'... and it does nothing for the environment: Michelle Stirling with Sheila Gunn Reid
Why does the media refuse to connect green energy policies with the cost of living?
On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila to talk about carbon pricing and rising fuel costs.
In this clip, the two discuss how the media ignores the fact that green energy taxes are part of the supply chain, compounded over and over again.
This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.