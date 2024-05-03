Carbon tax protests prompt call for Liberal/NDP parliamentarians to enforce ‘locked door’ policies

Carbon tax protesters are set to target federal Liberal and NDP constituency offices today, prompting warnings from the House of Commons.

The HoC sergeant-at-arms sent a security warning email to all federal MPs and their staff, advising them to follow a ‘locked door’ policy ahead of the supposed protests.

Anti-Carbon tax protesters arrive at Crowsnest Lake near the Alberta/British Columbia border ahead of the nation-wide protest tomorrow against The Trudeau-NDP price hike on gas.



“This is to inform members that coordinated demonstrations against the carbon tax will take place at members’ constituency offices nationwide on Friday, May 3,” read an email from Patrick McDonell, as reported by Global News.

“We continue to strongly recommend that constituency offices follow a ‘locked door’ policy. If an appointment with a constituent is necessary, members or their employees should consider virtual meetings for the foreseeable future,” it continues.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has been on a national tour with ‘Axe the Tax’ messaging denouncing the Liberal-imposed consumer carbon tax that has caused the cost of everything – from gas at the pumps to necessities – to soar. The Bank Of Canada last November said that if the recently hiked tax were dropped, inflation would decrease by 16%.

CARBON TAX PROTEST: St. Catherine's overpass filled with protesters against the 23% gas tax increase by the Liberal-NDP regime.



The carbon tax – introduced in October 2019 at $20 per tonne – increased to $80 per tonne on April 1 this year, with planned annual increases of $15 until it reaches $170 per tonne in 2030.

It’s supposed to assist Canada in meeting emission goals under the Paris Agreement and nudge Canadians into complying with government-approved eco-friendly fuel options.

Emissions increased by 9.3 megatonnes between 2021 and 2022, despite the agenda to tax citizens into lowering their carbon footprint. This is attributed to a “pandemic rebound,” resulting in increased emissions in the post-COVID-19 lockdown era.