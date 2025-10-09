Carleton University promotes 'sex toy bingo' hosted by drag performer, funded by student fees

Carleton University’s Student Experience Office is using student tuition fees to host and promote a sexually explicit event called “Sex Toy Bingo,” led by drag performer Aishwarya Coe.

According to Carleton’s website, the October 14 event will be held at Ollie’s — a student venue on campus — and is being billed as “a night of laughs, learning, and a little friendly competition.” The description invites students to “play to win exciting (and spicy!) prizes while exploring themes of pleasure, consent, and sexual wellness in a fun, inclusive environment.”

A promotional by the Carleton University Students’ Association (CUSA) confirms that the event is free to attend and sponsored by “CUSA Events” and “Ollie’s.” The event page indicates that attendees must present student identification and government-issued ID.

One student contacted Rebel News to voice concern:

“Carleton University is using students’ tuition money to fund a sex toy bingo led by a drag queen. I thought this was shameful that they are using our tuition money to fund promoting sexually explicit events for students many of which are 17 year old first years. There are younger students who finished high school early.”

The student added that the event “raises serious questions about how university funds are being allocated and the appropriateness of such events.”

Carleton has not publicly explained how much student funding was directed toward the event or whether steps were taken to ensure age-appropriate participation.