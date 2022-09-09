Carnegie Mellon University disavows professor who called for the Queen's death to be 'excruciating'

Never miss a story! Get updates on our coverage of the Royal Family delivered straight to your inbox! Sign Up

Carnegie Mellon University has condemned Professor Uju Anya, who hours before the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced, wished for the regent’s “pain” to be “excruciating.”

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” she wrote on Twitter.

Uju Anya is a critical race theorist at Carnegie Mellon University. pic.twitter.com/ArOox6ZMlf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2022

Her remarks prompted a swift backlash on social media, including from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow,” wrote Bezos, quoting the now-deleted tweet.

This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow. https://t.co/2zoi6CdFMq — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 8, 2022

Bezos’ tweet garnered close to 75,000 likes within hours, prompting Twitter to remove the professor's comments for violating its terms of service.

Despite widespread condemnation, Anya doubled down with her attacks on the Queen, writing, “If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star.”

As detailed by investigative journalist Christopher Rufo, Anya is a critical race theorist at Carnegie Mellon University who expresses all kinds of racist beliefs about white people.

Statements put out by the professor include a claim that “white women consistently vote to protect white supremacy,” and that the white mothers of biracial children have a fetish for black men and do not love their kids.

“Race matters very much with white mothers of Black briacial children like the one in the video,” wrote Anya in a tweet from May 17. “Race matters in their Mandingo bbc fantasies of Black men they make babies with. But the love of Blackness ends at loving Black dick, not loving Black children.”

She believes that "white women consistently vote to protect white supremacy" and that white mothers of biracial children have "Mandingo bbc fantasies of Black men" and regularly call their own children the n-word. pic.twitter.com/hvfuybbtRZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 8, 2022

Professor Uju Anya, who teaches linguistics and critical race studies at the university, was given an official disavowal, but not — as one might expect — any sort of actual reprimand.

“We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account,” the school stated. “Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.”

A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya. pic.twitter.com/NinpPa4rZg — Carnegie Mellon University (@CarnegieMellon) September 8, 2022

The college’s response to the controversy is expectedly toothless, and doesn’t come with any actual consequences for Uju Anya. Had it been anyone else directing hatred toward a person of color, Anya’s statements would have been interpreted as hate speech and resulted in the termination of her employment.