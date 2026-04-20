Carney bashes U.S. ties, Foreign worker surge continues, Liberals flee scrutiny | Rebel Roundup
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Mark Carney's pre-recorded statement released on Sunday in which he claimed Canada's previously strong economic ties with the U.S. are now "weaknesses" that "we must correct."
Plus, new reporting from Blacklock's Reporter shows that despite Liberal pledges to significantly reduce immigration, more than two million foreigners on temporary permits will reside in Canada this year.
And finally, we're looking at Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie's exclusive reporting from the Liberal Party's recent convention in Montreal, where MPs attempted to avoid scrutiny by avoiding direct questions and scurrying away.
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