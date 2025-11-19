Carney boasts that Greater Toronto Area has nearly 50% foreign-born residents

On Tuesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to Mark Carney citing the Greater Toronto Area's (GTA) massive foreign-born population as one of its greatest strengths.

Speaking in an interview with Toronto Life editor Malcolm Johnston, Carney discussed why he sees Toronto as one of the best places in Canada. The prime minister focused on the 'diverse' backgrounds of Torontonians as one of the main reasons he views the city so fondly.

"It's in many respects the best of Canada because it's all of Canada in one place," he said. "As you know, virtually half of the people in the greater GTA were born outside this country," Carney continued.

"You wouldn't know because they quickly become Canadian. We're enriched by them, and that's true of our country as a whole, it's always been true of our country," he said.

Tamara criticized Carney's remarks for failing to consider the harm being caused by mass immigration, including increased hospital wait times, lower wages, strained infrastructure, and higher home prices.

"The Greater Toronto Area receives more than half of all Canada's immigration, whether that be refugee claimants, asylum seekers, temporary foreign workers, international students, and actual permanent residents, and I'm sure I'm missing some under the immigration umbrella," she said.

"It is insane how many funnel into specifically the the Greater Toronto Area, this little corridor stretched along the 401. And you see it, there's no hiding from this anymore," Tamara continued.

Lise also condemned Carney's comments and explanation for why he likes Toronto so much. "How is it even socially permissible for the leader of the country to come out and say 'The place that I like most in this nation is the place with the most people not from here,'" she said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called on the Liberals to permanently scrap their Temporary Foreign Worker Program as youth unemployment across Canada skyrockets.