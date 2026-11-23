Prime Minister Mark Carney shared the stage with a Donald Trump impersonator at Ottawa’s Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner on Nov. 21, days after meeting the real U.S. president without announcing a trade deal. The Canadian Press reported that comedian Mark Critch played Trump while Mark McKinney appeared as a second Carney during the prime minister’s routine.

Carney took aim at Trump’s changes to the Oval Office. “This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” he said, according to the report. The annual dinner brings journalists, politicians and lobbyists together for speeches that mix self-deprecation with political jabs.

Critch also recreated Trump’s forceful handshake with Carney and McKinney, the Associated Press reported.

The dinner followed the leaders’ Nov. 18 meeting in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. As Rebel News reported, that they agreed to keep negotiating, with no agreement, tariff concessions or timetable announced in Ottawa’s readout.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the leaders discussed work toward a mutually beneficial agreement that supports jobs and affordability while respecting Canada’s languages, culture and sovereignty. They committed to keep working on it and to stay in close contact.

On Nov. 22, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Fox News the two countries were “fairly close on finding a landing zone,” the Canadian Press reported. He also criticized Ottawa’s growing trade ties with China, objecting to its decision to let in more Chinese electric vehicles and expand tariff relief on some Chinese steel and aluminum.

Carney was also the butt of jokes at the dinner. The Canadian Press reported that he arrived for his speech and at first headed out afterward. After the emcees called him out, he watched Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s speech from the back of the room before leaving. Poilievre ended his routine by pretending to hand out a bag of money to journalists, mocking Liberal media funding.