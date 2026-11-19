Prime Minister Mark Carney is calling for international oversight of artificial intelligence after raising the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Speaking in Shenzhen on November 18, Carney called the absence of global AI governance an "enormous risk," pointing to economic disruption, biological dangers and threats to democracy and human dignity, AFP reported through Euronews.

Leaders of major AI laboratories are themselves warning about the risks, he said, and international cooperation should at a minimum set up ways to monitor AI incidents and share lessons on responding to them. Carney said he shared his views with Xi on how such a framework could be developed.

The prime minister's readout of the November 17 meeting says the two leaders agreed on the importance of stronger cooperation on global AI governance, weighing the technology's transformative potential against its risks, and stressed the urgency of international dialogue.

The readout records agreement on the importance of cooperating, not a new international regulator or binding AI treaty. It places the discussion alongside closer financial engagement, expanded trade and cooperation through multilateral institutions, including the United Nations.

As Rebel News reported November 17, the same meeting expanded tariff relief covering about $400 million in Canadian exports, and the Liberal government extended exemptions for certain Chinese metals. That report also named AI governance among the leaders' areas for closer collaboration.

Carney has talked about AI rules for months. Rebel News covered his April speech to the Liberal convention, where he pledged that the technology would be "governed by Canadian values" and stay accountable to Canadians.

At home, the Liberal government's June AI for All strategy promised new legislation and programs over five years, stronger personal-information protections and expanded safety evaluations. It also proposed Canadian computing infrastructure and measures to speed business adoption.