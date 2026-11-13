Carney calls Stellantis sale a 'betrayal' as sources say his government was in the talks

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle played a clip of Prime Minister Mark Carney calling Stellantis’s sale of its idled Brampton, Ont., assembly plant a “betrayal.”

Carney said the sale breaks the automaker’s obligations under several agreements with the government. In the clip, a reporter asks whether Carney’s government was more involved in the deal than it has said. Carney replies that knowing about parts of it is not the same as Stellantis delivering a solution for all the workers, and that a partial solution “is not a global solution.”

CTV News reported that three sources with direct knowledge of the talks say the federal government was “actively and intensively part” of the discussions that ended in the sale to Canadian armoured vehicle maker Roshel, and did not stand in the way of the deal. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly’s office disputes that account and says Joly did not meet with Roshel before the deal was signed.

The hosts said taxpayers are being shortchanged. The federal government committed up to $529 million in 2022 to retool Stellantis’s Brampton and Windsor plants, and CTV reported Stellantis has offered to repay $24 million.

The plant has sat idle since 2023, and the hosts pointed out that the workers laid off since then have been let down for far longer than the sale has been in the news. They also questioned what Joly can get out of a four-way meeting with Stellantis, the union and Ontario’s government that was set for Thursday.

Tamara and Lise also discussed a letter from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, reported by CTV News, asking the federal government to make sure Chinese-made EV kits are not assembled at the plant.

They said it shows a gap between Ford and Carney on China. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called on Carney to fire Joly over her handling of the Stellantis file.