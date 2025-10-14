Carney celebrates release of Israeli hostages — after recognizing Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney attended a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, to mark the end of the Gaza war. He stated that the release of Israeli hostages must lead to lasting peace, calling it “a moment of profound relief” after two years of suffering.

Earlier, 20 Israeli hostages held by Hamas were returned to Israel in a peace agreement by U.S. President Donald Trump. It was presented on September 29 during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's White House visit, reported the Epoch Times.

Since October 7, 2023, Hamas has held hostages for over two years, kidnapping 251 and killing approximately 1,200 during raids in Israel. Eight Canadians were among those killed.

“We remember all those who were brutally murdered in Hamas’ heinous terrorist attacks,” Carney said. “May their memories be a blessing.”

The initial phase of Trump’s peace plan, including captive releases, led to a Gaza ceasefire. Carney stressed, “The release of hostages must be a turning point toward lasting peace,” advocating for continued ceasefire implementation, Israeli withdrawal, and sustained humanitarian aid.

The peace plan also outlines a path to Palestinian self-determination and statehood upon the Palestinian Authority's reform program completion. It also aims to deradicalize Gaza, making it terror-free, and to provide immediate aid upon agreement acceptance.

Canada, meanwhile, recognized Palestine as a sovereign state last month. This follows Prime Minister Carney's July pledge to do so, contingent on Hamas' demilitarization, removal from power, democratic reforms, and hostage release. These conditions were not met, yet recognition proceeded.

President Trump reminds people that Hamas was elected by the Palestinian people, and Israel previously withdrew from Gaza assuming they would have peace.



On October 3, Israel agreed to implement the first phase of Trump's plan after Hamas accepted. One week later, Israel completed its Gaza withdrawal, starting a ceasefire and a 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release all hostages.

Trump visited Israel yesterday, and then Egypt, declaring the Middle East was finally at peace after the “long nightmare” for Israelis and Palestinians ended.

Following a deal signed in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Israeli military withdrew to an agreed line, receiving 20 hostages. Israel will now control 53% of the Gaza Strip.

However, Hamas has not explicitly agreed to all provisions as of writing.

Carney praised President Trump's leadership in advancing a peace plan and thanked Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey for their role. He had previously met Trump, emphasizing the importance of his “transformative” role in bringing peace.

The peace agreement also stipulates the return of deceased Israeli hostages. The Hostage and Missing Families Forum reported that only four of the 28 bodies were returned on October 13, a “blatant breach” by Hamas.

In exchange, Israel released 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, 250 of whom were serving life sentences.