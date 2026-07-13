Carney defends Gordie Howe Bridge agreement as Trump says U.S. got 'much better deal'

The Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan will finally open July 27 after weeks of delays, a stalled ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a renegotiation that handed the United States concessions the original deal never included.

President Donald Trump announced the opening on Truth Social in the early hours of Saturday morning, claiming he had secured a "MUCH BETTER DEAL for America" and calling the original agreement "unacceptable." He praised the outcome as "great, and fair."

Under the new terms, Canada retains 50% of toll profits after operational expenses, with the other 50% flowing into a U.S.-run regional economic development fund for 15 years.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority must also seek American concurrence before raising tolls by more than 10% or lowering them below comparable regional averages.

None of those perks were in the original deal.

The 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement had Canada fronting the full $6.4 billion construction cost and collecting 100% of toll revenues until it recouped its investment — a process originally estimated to take at least 50 years.

Only after that would profits be split equally with Michigan. Under the new arrangement, the profit-sharing clock starts immediately.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking at the Calgary Stampede on Sunday, insisted the concession amounts to very little in practice. "There's not going to be a lot of net to split," he said, arguing Canada must first recover its construction costs before any revenue is divided.

"There's not going to be a lot of net to split. So look, it's a good deal for Canada."



PM @MarkJCarney defends the Gordie Howe Bridge revenue-sharing deal, saying Canada gets paid back first before any split with the U.S. pic.twitter.com/ewah34e9e9 — TrendingPolitics.ca (@TrendPolCa) July 13, 2026

Critics noted the bridge opening comes alongside a pattern of Canadian retreats on high-profile issues the Trump administration has put public pressure on, including the Digital Services Tax and CRTC streaming contribution rules.

Construction on the cable-stayed bridge began in 2018. It will carry three lanes in each direction and rank among the longest bridges in North America.