Article by Rebel News staff.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Russia’s junior hockey team will not play in Alberta this winter, whatever hockey’s world governing body says. But when the International Criminal Court wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested, Carney says Canada will do as it’s told.

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies said Carney is happy to follow international rules when they suit him and ignore them when they don’t.

Earlier this month, the International Ice Hockey Federation cleared Russia to return to international play after a four-year absence, following a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport. That opens the door to the World Junior Championship, which starts in Edmonton and Red Deer just after Christmas.

Carney shut that door. Asked whether Canada would deny visas to Russian players, he said, “this is a decision we take on our own,” and that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not compete for their countries here as long as the war in Ukraine goes on.

“Forget about elbows up, folks,” David said. “The only appendage going vertical from the PM on that day was the middle finger.”

Yet Carney told Bloomberg he would keep his predecessor Justin Trudeau’s commitment to arrest Netanyahu on the ICC’s warrant if he ever set foot in Canada. Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian urged him to reconsider and called Canada’s recognition of a Palestinian state “a prize for terrorism.”

David described the ICC as an unelected, left-leaning and biased body, and pointed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who recently called it a “fake court” that is accountable to no one. The Trump administration has sanctioned the court.

“Carney only acquiesces to an international body when that entity reflects his own beliefs and his own political biases,” David said. “Hip, hip, hypocrisy.”

He also questioned whether sports boycotts accomplish anything at all. More than 60 nations boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and the Soviet Union and 14 Eastern Bloc countries answered by skipping the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. Neither moved foreign policy “a millimetre,” he said.

And the lines are drawn inconsistently. FIFA let Iran play at this summer’s World Cup, David noted, while Israel is made to qualify in Europe because so many Middle Eastern countries refuse to play it.

“When it comes to politics and sports, can we not have a division of church and state here?” he asked.