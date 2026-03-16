Carney did not raise human rights or foreign interference during China trade trip, records show

Prime Minister Mark Carney did not proactively raise human rights or foreign interference during meetings with Chinese officials on his January 2026 trip to China, according to a newly released response to Parliament.

The disclosure comes from an Order Paper question filed by Conservative MP Ned Kuruc, which asked the government to detail the agenda and topics discussed during meetings between Canadian ministers and Chinese counterparts.

In its response, the Privy Council Office confirmed that those subjects were not raised by the Prime Minister.

“Topics of human rights and foreign interference were not brought up proactively by the Canadian Prime Minister,” the response states.

The question specifically asked which meetings included discussion of human rights or foreign interference, issues that have dominated Canada–China relations in recent years.

Ministers provide limited details

Responses from other departments offered only partial insight into the trip.

The office of Industry Minister Anita Anand indicated that she discussed unspecified “sensitive issues” during meetings with Chinese officials but did not provide details.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly declined to disclose what was discussed during at least one meeting.

“Respecting the sensitive nature of this meeting, the subject or subjects discussed cannot be provided,” her department’s response states.

Questions about Canada–China relations

The trip occurred amid ongoing concerns in Canada about Chinese government interference in federal elections, as well as criticism from human rights advocates over Beijing’s treatment of dissidents and ethnic minorities.

The parliamentary question sought detailed itineraries, meeting participants and discussion topics for the visit, but much of the information provided by the government was either limited or withheld.