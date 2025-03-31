Carney flies in climate zealot and housing flop Gregor Robertson for Ontario announcement

Mark Carney parachuted failed former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson into Ontario to help the Liberals pitch a so-called housing plan in Woodbridge on Monday.

In a province already buckling under housing pressure, Carney brought in Robertson—a man whose track record on housing is a cautionary tale, not a roadmap.

During his time as mayor from 2008 to 2018, Robertson turned Vancouver into one of the most unaffordable cities in North America. The benchmark home price in Greater Vancouver exploded from $477,500 to $1.18 million—a 149% increase. Average rent jumped by 50%, and housing-related taxes soared by 141%.

Despite pledging to end homelessness by 2018, Robertson oversaw a 38% increase in people living on the streets. And in the face of this track record, he had the gall to declare he had “no regrets.”

Robertson’s obsession with green ideology in Vancouver made housing more expensive. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Robertson routinely put climate zealotry ahead of affordability, layering on costly regulations in pursuit of a utopian climate agenda.

From mandatory green building codes to restrictions that made new housing more expensive to build, his policies priced working families out of the city while doing little to actually curb emissions.

But the Liberal star candidate’s failures don’t end there.

Robertson was also one of the first true believers in the radical drug decriminalization and “safe supply” programs now devastating communities across B.C. During his tenure, drug overdoses in Vancouver skyrocketed by more than 600%, turning neighborhoods into open-air drug zones.