Carney flies in climate zealot and housing flop Gregor Robertson for Ontario announcement

During his time as mayor from 2008 to 2018, Robertson turned Vancouver into one of the most unaffordable cities in North America.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 31, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

Mark Carney parachuted failed former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson into Ontario to help the Liberals pitch a so-called housing plan in Woodbridge on Monday.

In a province already buckling under housing pressure, Carney brought in Robertson—a man whose track record on housing is a cautionary tale, not a roadmap.

During his time as mayor from 2008 to 2018, Robertson turned Vancouver into one of the most unaffordable cities in North America. The benchmark home price in Greater Vancouver exploded from $477,500 to $1.18 million—a 149% increase. Average rent jumped by 50%, and housing-related taxes soared by 141%.

Despite pledging to end homelessness by 2018, Robertson oversaw a 38% increase in people living on the streets. And in the face of this track record, he had the gall to declare he had “no regrets.”

Robertson’s obsession with green ideology in Vancouver made housing more expensive. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Robertson routinely put climate zealotry ahead of affordability, layering on costly regulations in pursuit of a utopian climate agenda.

From mandatory green building codes to restrictions that made new housing more expensive to build, his policies priced working families out of the city while doing little to actually curb emissions.

But the Liberal star candidate’s failures don’t end there.

Robertson was also one of the first true believers in the radical drug decriminalization and “safe supply” programs now devastating communities across B.C. During his tenure, drug overdoses in Vancouver skyrocketed by more than 600%, turning neighborhoods into open-air drug zones.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Rebel News is gearing up for a critical fight in the 2025 Canadian federal election, and we need your help to make it happen! As a fiercely independent voice, we’re committed to holding politicians accountable, exposing hidden agendas, and amplifying the issues that matter most to Canadians — without bowing to corporate or government pressure. But this battle takes resources: journalists on the ground, operating our digital billboard truck, legal defenses against censorship, and a platform to reach millions. We’re launching this crowdfund to ask our loyal fans — you, the rebels — to chip in and fuel our 2025 election campaign coverage. Every dollar brings us closer to cutting through the noise and defending freedom in Canada. Will you stand with us?

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.