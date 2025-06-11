Carney government scrubs ‘Hamas’ from hostage statement in joint declaration

While the UK calls out Hamas by name for holding hostages, Canada’s version quietly deletes the terrorist group—shielding killers from criticism as civilians remain captive.

Sheila Gunn Reid
In yet another display of moral equivocation from the Trudeau—sorry, Carney—government, Canada has quietly edited a joint international statement on the war in Gaza to remove any direct reference to Hamas as the terrorist group still holding innocent civilians hostage.

The statement, released on June 10 by the foreign ministries of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom, was meant to present a united front on the need for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a two-state solution. But Canada’s version of the statement is curiously softer—if not outright sanitized—when compared to the UK’s.

Take a look at what the UK published:

“We will strive to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of the remaining hostages by Hamas which can have no future role in the governance of Gaza…”

Meanwhile, Canada’s edited version reads:

“We will strive to ensure an immediate ceasefire, the release now of the remaining hostages and for the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid including food. We want to see a reconstructed Gaza no longer run by Hamas…”

Notice the difference? 

Gone is any mention of Hamas as the hostage-taker. Gone is the direct demand that Hamas release the captives. What remains is a watered-down plea for a ceasefire and reconstruction, with Hamas simply not running Gaza anymore—like they’re just bad administrators, not a genocidal terror group that burned babies and dragged grandmothers into tunnels.

Why the edit? Why the soft-pedaling?

This isn't just semantics. Hostages remain in Gaza—men, women, and children taken on October 7 during the Hamas-led massacre in Israel. Countries that value human rights and the rule of law have no trouble calling out the perpetrators by name.

But Canada, under the Liberals, has once again chosen appeasement over accountability. Whether it’s to avoid offending certain voting blocs or to maintain Trudeau/Carney’s image as “balanced brokers,” the result is the same: a failure of leadership and a betrayal of truth.

Instead of moral clarity, we get moral relativism. Instead of calling out evil, we get empty platitudes. Hostages remain underground, and Ottawa can't even summon the spine to say who’s keeping them there.

🔗 Read the Canadian version of the statement here:
https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2025/06/joint-statement-by-the-foreign-ministers-of-australia-canada-new-zealand-norway-and-the-united-kingdom-on-measures-targeting-itamar-ben-gvir-and-be.html

🔗 Compare it to the UK’s version here:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-partners-unite-to-sanction-ministers-inciting-west-bank-violence

Sheila Gunn Reid

