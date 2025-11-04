Carney gov't refuses to reveal how much foreign aid funds 'gender identity' and 'decolonization' projects

The Carney government has refused to say how much of Canada’s ballooning foreign-aid budget is being spent on controversial “gender identity,” “anti-racism,” and “decolonization” projects overseas — claiming that releasing the numbers could endanger the people and organizations receiving the cash.

In a written response to order paper question Q-327, tabled by a Conservative MP and published on November 3, 2025, Global Affairs Canada said it could not release a full list of projects or dollar amounts because of “confidentiality requirements” and alleged “security concerns.”

“The Department is unable to provide a full list of contributions related to this request due to confidentiality requirements,” the reply stated. It continued:

These are the most common reasons projects are considered sensitive: the organization or individuals might be in danger if it becomes known that they are receiving funds from a foreign government; [or] implementing a project related to sensitive topics such as two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and additional sexually and gender-diverse people rights, human trafficking, early/forced marriage, [and] human rights defenders.

The department added that “danger” could mean a partner organization might be “forced to close,” employees could be “arrested,” or participants might face “harassment from the local population or government.”

This is a convenient excuse for shielding ideological spending from public scrutiny, particularly as the Carney government continues to expand its “values-based” foreign aid agenda, pouring millions into identity politics abroad while Canadians face record food-bank use and housing insecurity at home.