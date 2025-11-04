Carney gov't refuses to reveal how much foreign aid funds 'gender identity' and 'decolonization' projects

Global Affairs claims it’s “unsafe” to disclose how much taxpayer money is being used to promote gender ideology and anti-racism abroad.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  November 04, 2025   |   News

 

The Carney government has refused to say how much of Canada’s ballooning foreign-aid budget is being spent on controversial “gender identity,” “anti-racism,” and “decolonization” projects overseas — claiming that releasing the numbers could endanger the people and organizations receiving the cash.

In a written response to order paper question Q-327, tabled by a Conservative MP and published on November 3, 2025, Global Affairs Canada said it could not release a full list of projects or dollar amounts because of “confidentiality requirements” and alleged “security concerns.”

“The Department is unable to provide a full list of contributions related to this request due to confidentiality requirements,” the reply stated. It continued:

These are the most common reasons projects are considered sensitive: the organization or individuals might be in danger if it becomes known that they are receiving funds from a foreign government; [or] implementing a project related to sensitive topics such as two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and additional sexually and gender-diverse people rights, human trafficking, early/forced marriage, [and] human rights defenders.

The department added that “danger” could mean a partner organization might be “forced to close,” employees could be “arrested,” or participants might face “harassment from the local population or government.”

This is a convenient excuse for shielding ideological spending from public scrutiny, particularly as the Carney government continues to expand its “values-based” foreign aid agenda, pouring millions into identity politics abroad while Canadians face record food-bank use and housing insecurity at home.

