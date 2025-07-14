Carney Liberals cut new COVID vaccine deals with Pfizer and Moderna — while provinces drop boosters and victims get ignored

While most provinces have shut down their COVID booster programs, the Carney Liberals are still shoveling taxpayer dollars into Big Pharma’s bottom line—this time via new federal contracts with Pfizer and Moderna, quietly awarded on July 8 with no price tag, no press release, and no questions allowed.

Procurement records show two fresh awards:

The government didn’t disclose how much these new contracts are worth—just a vague “awarded” stamp and silence. No debate in Parliament. No questions from legacy media. No scrutiny of whether they’re even needed.

But here’s the part they really hope Canadians won’t notice: most provinces have stopped pushing COVID shots entirely.

As of late 2024, the following provinces and territories had paused their campaigns or were winding them down:

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

Nova Scotia

Newfoundland and Labrador

New Brunswick

Northwest Territories

Quebec (ended boosters as of Sept. 14, 2024)

Even British Columbia, which still offered jabs through spring 2025, limited eligibility to high-risk groups.

So who exactly are the Carney Liberals buying more vaccines for?

If you want to know why these contracts keep flowing, just follow the money—to the well-connected Liberals who’ve been cashing in since day one:

Frank Baylis

Former Liberal MP

Landed a $237 million ventilator contract

Most of the ventilators were never used

Sheila Copps

Former Deputy Prime Minister

Suing for $100 million, claiming she was promised a commission on a $2 billion rapid-test contract while not registering as a lobbyist.

Her lawsuit alleges behind-the-scenes political brokerage in federal procurement

Randy Boissonnault

Former Trudeau cabinet minister

Co-founded Global Health Imports, a PPE firm that secured $8.2 million in pandemic contracts in Quebec

The company is now banned from federal contracting until 2030 after lawsuits and scandal exposed what critics called an ethics disaster

Anita Anand’s inner circle

The former procurement minister’s husband had business ties to firms that scored hundreds of millions in COVID-related deals

Anand denies involvement, but the appearance of insider benefit remains

Pharma Lobbyists

Pfizer and Moderna lobbyists met with Trudeau and Freeland over a dozen times

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s department logged 15 meetings with pharma reps

Result: billions in subsidies, redacted contracts, and bulletproof indemnity for manufacturers

Meanwhile, injured Canadians are still left in the cold

If you were harmed by one of these experimental products, good luck getting help. Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) is a bureaucratic nightmare: underfunded, opaque, and designed to protect the manufacturers more than the victims. Doctors trying to file claims on behalf of patients are being rejected outright. And most applicants are denied or stalled for years. And 60% of the money is going to "consultants."

As we reported previously at Rebel News, Global News only acknowledged these issues after years of ignoring them. And now? The same media outlets that peddled panic and demanded your compliance are silent as Big Pharma cashes in—again.

No demand. No transparency. No compassion. Just contracts.

Let’s not forget: Rebel News investigations revealed that Canada has already wasted nearly $1 billion on expired or unused COVID doses. Massive stockpiles were over-ordered, under-distributed, and largely unwanted.

And yet here we are—new contracts signed, no accountability, no support for those harmed.

Why is Ottawa still spending like it’s 2021? Are they planning another wave of coercion in the fall? Offloading the extras to foreign governments? Or just making sure their pharmaceutical partners stay flush ahead of another election?

We’ve filed fresh Access to Information requests to find out the cost of these things.

Canadians were forced to comply. Big Pharma got rich. And those injured are still being ignored. That’s the legacy the Carney Liberals are trying to bury.

Not on our watch.

Want the truth about where your money’s going? Help us fund the next phase of our investigation into vaccine procurement, injury denial, and government secrecy. Donate now below or at RebelInvestigates.com.