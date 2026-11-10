Carney’s advisory council members got $185,200 in non-competitive Canadian Heritage contracts

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion has nine members, and Canadian Heritage has signed every one of them to a non-competitive contract. The total is $185,200. That includes $20,000 each for former Liberal transport minister Omar Alghabra and former Senate government representative Marc Gold.

The contracts are in the department’s disclosure of contracts over $10,000 on the federal open government portal. All nine are dated July 24 to 28, 2026, and run until August 1, 2028.

Alghabra’s record describes the work as “Coaching and Expert Assistance Services” under “Management Consulting.” The solicitation procedure is “Non-Competitive,” with one bid, and the exception cited is “Only one person is capable of performing the contract.”

Archbishop Donald Bolen of Regina got the most, $22,200. Aftab Erfan, Catriona Le May Doan and retired judge Corrine Sparks got $21,000 each. Alghabra, Gold, Gary LaPlante, Avnish Nanda and Martine Roy got $20,000 each.

That’s everyone on the council, going by a Canadian Heritage backgrounder from June 26. The contract records never mention the council or say what the work is.

Carney’s office announced the council on June 1. Its release says the prime minister “directed the Council to begin by addressing antisemitism from four different directions.” It doesn’t say whether members would be paid.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said of Alghabra, “I’m not sure he’s the right guy to combat antisemitism,” CBC News reported the next day. B’nai Brith Canada said the council “lacks the mandate and expertise to lead the fight against antisemitism in Canada.”

Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller chairs the council. The backgrounder says he announced its two newest members on June 26, bringing it to nine.